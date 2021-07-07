A Man hangs himself to death in Wulu County

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Wulu County of Lakes State have confirmed that a father to a suspect who killed two family members last week has hanged himself to death by rope on Sunday.

Loor Mathiang on Friday last week slayed a father and the brother of a man whom he suspected to have committed adultery with his wife.

In an interview with the Juba Monitor, the commissioner of Wulu County Jima Dafalla Rejab said, Mathiang Yai who committed suicide has faced several issues caused by his son.

“We know, there is no another reason his father Mathiang Yai committed a suicide by hanging himself on Sunday. It was because his son had been committing a lot of crimes including this murder of the father and a brother of a man who committed adultery with his wife. Whenever he committed a crime, his father was always the victim. Sometimes, his father can spend 6 months or more than that in prison, which is a reason he committed a suicide,” Commissioner Rajab explained.

Commissioner Rajab said that he had a conversation with a suspect who is at large to surrender himself to his bodyguard.

Rajab urgedthe suspect Loor Mathiang Yai to surrender himself to any nearest police station in Lakes State if he gets the message.

The police chief inspector in Wulu County Colonel Machar Maker Riel said that the security police went to scentin Adirdir village where the father of a suspect Loor Mathiang Yai committed a suicide.

The Col. Machar said that the old man has become fed up of heinous crime being committed by his son.