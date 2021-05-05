A man appeal for help to recover grabbed land

By Wek Atak Kacjang

A man in Sherikat -Juba Suburbs is appealing to a renowned businessmanBenjamin Bol Mel Kuol to help him recover his plot which was grabbed by people claiming to be working for him.

Malek Ayai Deng said that his land was illegally occupied while on training outside the country.

Malek has been approaching different people in Bol Mel office to allow him meet with Bol himself and explain how the land belonging to him was taken but they have not been allowing him to meet with their boss Bol.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, MalekAyai Deng said he appealed to Bol to intervene so that his land will be given back to him.

“I believe that Bol Mel is not behind land grabbing but people working under him are behind this problem. In most cases, law do not tolerate land grabbing but help in unjust and illegal land grabbing and human rights abuses”,Malek said.

He added that there were people threatening him on phone that they were going to kill him if he still claimshis land.