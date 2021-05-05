jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, May 6th, 2021
HomeNewsA man appeal for help to recover grabbed land
News

A man appeal for help to recover grabbed land

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

A man in Sherikat -Juba Suburbs is appealing to a renowned businessmanBenjamin Bol Mel Kuol to help him recover his plot which was grabbed by people claiming to be working for him.

Malek Ayai Deng said that his land was illegally occupied while on training outside the country.

Malek has been approaching different people in Bol Mel office to allow him meet with Bol himself and explain how the land belonging to him was taken but they have not been allowing him to meet with their boss Bol.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, MalekAyai Deng said he appealed to Bol to intervene so that his land will be given back to him.

“I believe that Bol Mel is not behind land grabbing but people working under him are behind this problem. In most cases, law do not tolerate land grabbing but help in unjust and illegal land grabbing and human rights abuses”,Malek said.

He added that there were people threatening him on phone that they were going to kill him if he still claimshis land.

You Might Also Like

News

Governor pays SSP 30M as blood compensation

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok The Governor of Lakes State Makur Kulang Liei has paid SSP 30, 300,000 as blood compensation to the families of three people who were killed innocently in 2014 at Pacong Payam of Rumbek East County byunknown gunmen. The event was witnessed by Warrap deputy governor Ayen Mayor. Speaking in Rumbek Freedom Square during thehanding over ceremony on Monday,governor Liei apologized on behalf of the State and urged the family of the deceased to forgive Lakes State citizens. He said the nature of a crime which took...
error: Content is protected !!