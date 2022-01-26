A LOT OF UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

By Ngor Khot Garang [GUEST]

I don’t belong to the school of thought that this country is young and that it doesn’t know what is happening. Yes, it is young but it was raped before her tenth birthday. The blood that has been spilled and young lives that still cries out for forgiveness will never spare us.

I am a young person but I still don’t know where I belong. I am doing my best for my country and her people and the country is doing nothing for me. I don’t blame her, she is still mourning for her loss. Sometimes when you start a war, don’t forget the fact that the two parties involved will go home to count their losses.

This country has lost her vision and it is not seeing the road ahead. I heard that the way up is too far uphill there but the country is very tired and nobody knows if it would reach there. There are questions, many of them that need answers. Why are our people dying and who owns this country?

Even as one of the richest countries in Africa, most of our people are still living below the poverty lines. The guns, who owns and buys them? Sometimes, the government has all the blame and as such the people too also need to be blamed. We cannot watch the country die when we know that it is going to cost us everything.

I want to make one point here, the haves and have-nots of today are the same. There is only one truth. What have we done for the future generations? Let us think this way, there are people who are more South Sudanese than others. The sad news is that they will die and be buried in small graves, worse is the maggot that will feed on them.

You cannot cheat this country and claim to walk with your head up. We are shameless people. When you room the street with your thousands of Dollars V’8, what do you see? A city that is so dirty and people hungry and angry. The soil will never stop asking these questions. I don’t take pride in calling myself a South Sudanese. There is nothing to celebrate here.

But I celebrate the person it has made me to be. Sometimes you don’t need to put people in the same shoes. If your daily income stretches beyond $1000, don’t conclude that South Sudan is a good country. For most of the people, getting $1 a day is and has always been a prayer request.