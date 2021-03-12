A LEAF WELL BORROWED IS WORTH A SITUATION

Topical Commentary

Odongo Odoyo

It is acceptable to borrow a leaf that can help make your situation improve from one point to the other. This is why the approach by the country’s Minister of Justice Roben Madol Arol Kachuol during the just concluded United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting should be commended. The minster told journalists on arrival from the orient land that during the world governing body meeting, he had a sideline talk with his Tokyo counterpart where they discussed a number of bilateral issues in which Japan promised to help the country establish concrete legal framework and infrastructures which would revolve around crime preventive measures including the one directed to the vulnerable members of the society in the name of gender based violence. The minister was open to tell the citizens that Japan was willing to support the rule of law, particularly, in the area of criminal justice.Indeed this is a sign of well-coordinated efforts to bring home well-earned goodies for the development of the nation. Globally, the UNSC meeting in a worldwide fight against crime and promised to be more watchful in the mandated jurisdiction for the well-being of mankind and the world. Crime is global, but it depends on how one country deals with its own cause in collaboration with similar world bodies. In fact crimes happening daily in the West or Far Eastcannot be compared with what is happening here. Those are well organized and well-articulated. It remands me of my visit to Tokyo years back and in the process I did accompany some colleagues who wanted to see Shinjuku at night.Shinjuku City encompasses the buzzing clubs and karaoke rooms of neon-lit East Shinjuku and upscale hotel bars and restaurants in the Skyscraper District. Tokyo Metropolitan Building has a popular observation deck, and Mount Hakone rises over tranquil urban parkland. Galleries, theaters, and bookstores attract students from busy campuses. New National Stadium is a high-tech sports venue built for the 2020 Olympics. Believe me you if ever you have a chance to visit Tokyo, try very hard to find out life in this suburb city. One may wonder why I am bringing this topic, but since security is paramount to each and every country, Japan has done well to contain its security in this area which is considered the home of the “underground dons” and bring home life to the thousands who are doing business and living in the area. This can be a leaf well borrowed by own. It is now the minister and his team to enable the security organs put in the radar those behind crimes and who are thinking that the law cannot catch up with them. Those who are able to have a chance to be in contact with high leveled world bodies should always remain good ambassadors to the country and try to bring goodies that are profitable to all now and in the future. It pays to be good to your people at all the time.