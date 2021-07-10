A HUNDRED-Percent salary increment for civil servants

By James Atem Kuir

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has announced that salaries of all government employees will be increased by 100 percent in the 2021/2022 budget.

The Council of Ministers in a meeting chaired by President Kiir Mayardit had just passed the financial year2021/2022 budget at the tune of 613 billion South Sudanese Pounds, on Wednesday this week.

President Kiir in his address to the nation on the tenth anniversary of Independence yesterday, said he was aware that civil servants were not receiving their salaries on regular basis. He said the government had not reviewed salary structures for employees even after it devaluedSSP in 2015.

“I am aware that our civil servants are not being paid on time and they have endured irregular salary payments for a long time. I’m also aware that salary scales have not been reviewed since we realigned our currency in 2015.

“In the 2021/2022 budget, the government has resolved to increase salary by a hundred percent as phase one with immediate effect, and will be fully reviewed later on during the financial year as the economy improves,” he said in a remark at his office yesterday.

To effect the payment on regular basis, President Kiirs aid: “Today, I am directing the two ministries of Finance and Planning, and that of Petroleum to dedicate 5000 barrels of the Nile Blend crude oil per day to strengthen the financial standing of the government in order to regularize salary and operation fundspayments.”

“Further I am directing the ad hoc committee of cabinet on implementation of governance of resolutions to work with the ministry of trade and other relevant government agencies to look into issues of sticky prices of commodities in the market as the dollar drop against the South Sudanese Pound,” he said, adding that he believed that the measures, would ease the sufferingsof South Sudanese, induced by the economic hardship.