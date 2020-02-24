jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, February 24th, 2020
HomeOpinionEditorialA historical day for South Sudanese
Editorial

A historical day for South Sudanese

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

B

Anna Nimiriano
Editor in Chief
Juba Monitor

Saturday 22nd February 2020 was a historical day for the people of South Sudan to realize the true peace by seeing the leader of the opposition Dr. Riek Machar in Juba being sworn in as the First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, together with Dr. James Wani Igga, Taban Deng Gai and Rebecca Nyandeng, the wife of Late Dr. John Garang after the formation of the Government of National Unity.

The appointment of the new government marked the end of the opposition activities in the country. I am sure those who were together with Dr. Machar in the bush will come home for the implementation in pursuit of lasting peace and stability. And other groups who were still in the bush are expected to do the same. The date was really for peace celebrations no any other activities were conducted.

Dr. James Wani Igga and Taban Deng Gai were recognized since they worked hard with the President to bring peace in the country. They were moving from one place to another enlightening people about the process of peace in the country. Rebecca Nyandeng is the first woman in the history of South Sudan to hold the position of Vice President. That is a big achievement as far as women’s representation is concerned. She is the mother of the nation; there are no problems for her.

 The event was colorful with entertainment from local musicians.

  Not only that, the head of states and representatives of other countries also came to witness the swearing in of the new government executive members. It was an important day to all of us and mediators who supported the peace process until it reached to this stage.

I am sure they enjoyed the celebrations in the State House during the swearing in with those who came to witness the event. David Mabuza, Deputy President of South Africa and Pope Francis were recognized for their support to this important day.

All speeches presented on that day were positive for the development of South Sudan. I hope each and everybody is going to be serious in supporting developmental projects in the country. Donors and investors would come with different projects to develop people of South Sudan.

May God bless us all.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

Editorial

THE WEST SHOULD BE CONSIDERATE WITH THEIR SANCTIONS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The feeling of regional leaders who witnessed the just concluded formation of unity government are properly directed to the western world, more so the United States. This country is grappling with so many problems inherited for the past administration before attaining its self-rule in 2011 followed by a multitude of problems from the internal conflict. It needs true friends to understand what this nation has faced which needs collective attention to overcome. Therefore, imposing sanctions against individuals and the government does not reflect well for the well-being of its socio-economic...
Editorial

THE BAR ASSOCIATION MUST CLEAN THEIR OWN HOUSE FIRST

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The learned friends as they are known are people who are considered to have high moral and respect for humanity. They are more exposed in matters that concern human nature and would wish to represent the interest of all sundry within and without. It is therefore unfortunate that a lawyer can stand up in the midst of the crowd to point a finger at members of the fourth estate, Journalist, singling out one media house for having not reported what he had said. This side is left for the public...
error: Content is protected !!