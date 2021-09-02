A GLIMPSE OF THE MPS PAY CHEQUES

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I really wanted to have a glimpse of my friend, the new MP’s pay cheque so when he told me to take him to open an account as directed by the Honourable Lady Speaker l did not hesitate to be of service to him.One: l was going to be a grantor which makes me one of his best associates and one who would be close to know when the first pay is sent in the account. Going by past and previous records, l wanted to use the opportunity to be close to other honourables who are his friends; l started walking high and on tip-toes for many not to notice or hear me approaching the other side of the world. I was sure l had hit the jackpot this time which l would not let go easily. While finishing the transaction in the bank, some five senses told me to stop and think. How to journey with a politician more so when that one is still new in the game. I recalled back and recoiled on the thought on what is always referred to as “politics is a dirty game and better left for politicians.” I had walked my journey through a different episode which was only to inform, educate and entertain that l did not want to dirty or soil my hands at the last minute. I am told that one of the qualifications a politician must have is to know how to tell lies even in situations that are delicate. I did not want to start a journey that l cannot finish. Although the expectations were tempting, l did not want to be gone in nose-dive to regret later but to encourage my friend that my journey with him had started and stopped where we were because l did not want to go further into politician and politics. What lam telling others is that it is not good to jump into doing what you do not know or understand. It comes a time that all of us can build the society in different formats and forms. It is not necessary that we all must be in one band-wagon to reach our destination. Each profession has a major role in developing the society, therefore, can you stand on your principles and make a mark wherever you are. Major mistakes come when one ventures into a total new world where he does not know a thing but pretends to be the master of all. To my friend, we shall remain good buddies but please l have decided not to run your race in politics. I want to remain where l am and do what l know best. It is too late for me to play in your league as l have qualified to be in the senior league. Maybe we shall meet in another forum but for now have the pleasure of opening an account and wait for the first deposit which is tax-payers money hoping you will provide the much-needed service delivery to the public.