A fragment of forces caused deforestation, Angelina admitted

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs Angelina Teny yesterday admitted that part of the forces were the cause of deforestation in the country.

However,she didn’t fully take responsibility that it’s due to low salaries being paid to soldiers that forced them to go out looking for the second job, however promised to addressthe issue by making sure that it doesn’t affect the climate.

Speaking during the gathering that was organized by born to lead, supported by WFP, OXFAM and UNFAO , Angelina Teny said she doesn’t blame forces for making charcoal because their salary don’t meet their needs.

“I don’t blame soldiers who make charcoal because their salaries don’t meet their needs

“Am challenged to make sure that soldiers do not do something that affects climate,”

Earlier Minister of Environment and Forestry Josephine Napwon Cosmos warned of rampant illegal felling of trees which are likely to be a huge environmental degradation issue in the near future.

Meanwhile,the President Salva Kiir Mayardit had earlier launched efforts to restore the environment by commissioning the planting of 100 million trees across the country in 10 years.

While Keep Juba Green is part of a UN commitment to plant one million trees across Southern Sudan in 2010 and 2011.

Southern Sudan is estimated to have lost 40 percent of its forests since Sudan gained independence in 1956. A 2007 UNEP Post-Conflict Assessment of Sudan found that deforestation was principally driven by energy needs, for firewood and charcoal, as well as land clearing to meet agricultural and local construction needs.

However, in 2010 the first Vice President of South Sudan, Riek Machar, planted the campaign’s first tree, a mango seedling, and urged others to get involved in working for a more sustainable future.