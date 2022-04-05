A fatal accident leaves one person dead in Aweil

By Hou Akot Hou

A fatal accident has left one person dead and one other injured in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

Over the weekend, a car belonging to one of Division 3 top high-ranking military officials knocked two men while speeding. The accident occurred between Akuem market and its bridge on the highway to Aweil

Meanwhile, Diing Reech,the Director for Traffic Police in Aweil confirmed the accident by saying that the car was trying to overtake the other car before hitting the man.

“We heard it around 9:00 am in the morning and rushed to the scene and found out that the suspect left the scene for the fear of his life and we had to return to Aweil and found him having handed over himself to Police,”

He added that Police authorities are now keeping the car in control of the traffic till the law takes its course because such accidents are so common in the State.

“We register four cases of accident, especially for the motorbike users, locally known as the Boda- boda riders. The police unit cautions people to be vigilant while on the road as many pedestrians hardly abide by the usage of roads regulations.

He revealed that people need to be extra careful both the motorbikes and all types of vehicle users, the road belongs to all and observing the traffic rules and slowing down can save one’s life from problems that you could have encountered..