A DECADE-To plant 100 million trees

By WekAtakKacjang

President Salva Kiir Mayardit yesterday announced the planting of 100 million trees in ten years when the country marked the overdue World Environment day.

Speaking during the launch under the theme: Ecosystem Restoration for Sustainable, President Kiir said was South Sudan was in need of seeking to restore its land based ecosystem.

‘I call upon the Minister of Environment to work in collaboration with City of Juba to address this issues of dumping plastic bottles on the streets and others waste in the Nile. We are equally seeking to conserve our rich bio diversity as the way of safe guiding our future, our laws entail every citizens to have a right to clean and healthy environment,” the President said.

He added that the environmental degradation come partially from human activities such as charcoal burning and others and I appealed to the general public to preserve and protect environmental.

“Let us protect our animals, let us protect our forests and let us protect our environment,”

Speaking at the same function the Minister of Environment and Forestry Josephine NapwonCosmas said that her Ministry had launched the project to planta 100 million trees to mark a belated World Environment Day.

“This project will build the capacity of the government and our communities in adopting efforts to combat climate change adding insecurity was a major threat that could not allow the team to access some places in the country because most of the people who were cutting the trees were well armed while involved in the destruction of forest.

She added that over the years the world environment day had been widely celebrating in over 100 countries.

Every 5th of June, World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated annually. It is the United Nations principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment. First held in 1974, it has been a platform for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, human overpopulation, global warming, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.

World Environment Day is a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries annually. Each year, the program provides a theme and forum for businesses, Non-government organizations, communities, governments, and celebrities to advocate environmental causes.