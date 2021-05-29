A DECADE-Of non-financial audited records at Nilepet

James Atem Kuir

The government-owned the largest oil sector investment firm, Nile Petroleum Corporation (NilePet) has never ever submitted its financial reports, running into millions of dollars, for auditing since inception in 2009.

The damning revelation was made by Amb. Steven K. Wondu the Audit General (AG) of the National Audit Chamber during the annual meeting, attended by partners, aimed at reviewing the implementation of the Strategic Plan 2014-2024.

The National Audit Chamber strategic plan 2014-2024 is intended to contribute to better financial management of the public sector in the country.

In his remarks to the media at Palm Africa Hotel yesterday, Amb. Wondu said NilePet among other state parastatals had not been audited to enable government ascertain its revenue position.

“The South Sudan’s largest public sector investment is Nile Petroleum Corporation (NilePet). To-date, the National Audit Chamber (NAC) has not received any financial statements from that business entity. No audit has been conducted since its inception,” Wondu revealed.

He promised that the matter would be reported toPresident Salva Kiir Mayardit through the petroleum minister for verdict.

“The report will be submitted to the president through the minister of petroleum any time from now,” he stated.

The Petroleum Act provides that NilePet, on behalf of the government, act as a commercial entity and maintain national interest in petroleum activities.

It shares in the Joint Operating Companies (JOCs) comprising Sudd Petroleum Operating Company (SPOC), Dar Petroleum Operating Company (DPOC), and Greater Pioneering Operating Company (GPOC) that produce oil in the country.

The state entity works in the three main areas in the petroleum sector: The Upstream (exploration and production), mid-stream (pipeline, refineries, processing facilities, etc.) and downstream (storage, retail, distribution, etc.).

It was recently hit by scandals surrounding replacement of staff working in the JOCs,when the management decided to rotate out some 53 staff.

The controversial staff deployment first emerged in March when the Managing Director, Bol Ring Muorwelallegedly attempted to replace 53 staff deployed at various oil operating companies where NilePet is a partaker.

The 53 staff deployed at the companies rejected to be rotated back to NilePet headquarters to allow for the new deployment.

The substituted staff accused Mr. Bol Ring Muorwel of trying to give jobs to his relatives, saying about 45 out of the 53 new staff for secondmentcame from one ethnicbackground.

Juba Monitor reviewed at least 35 names of the alleged beneficiaries of MD Muorwel secondment, and found a lot of similarities with names, suggesting that they came from the same background.

However, in a press statement seen by Juba Monitor, NilePet management for the first time publicly acknowledged and responded to what it termed as strike by national staff workingonly in Dar Petroleum Operating Company or DPOC at the headquarters and in the oilfields for the last two weeks.

NilePet said that there had been “misinformation” related to implementation of a new employment policy called Unified Human Resource Policy Manual (UHRPM 2020), developed by the ministry of petroleum and NilePet in 2020.

The statement avoided clarifying the number of staff affected by the new policy and neither responded to accusations of nepotism and favoritism in the deployment of staff.

The statement conceded that there was a disagreement between the ministry of petroleum and NilePet on the execution of the new policy but downplayed the disagreement which they said would not stop the implementation of controversial policy.

The Ministry of Petroleum and other stakeholders such as the Joint Operating Companies (JOCs) are yet to comment on the controversy of the new policy.

Last month, theMinistry of Petroleum issued a letter halting thereplacement and transferofnational staff working in Dar Petroleum OperatingCompany (DPOC).

In the letter dated April 9 and written to Mr. HismanBasar, the president of DPOC and copied to his deputy Mr. AyuelAkochMalek,stoppedall replacements or appointments of NilePetsecondees (a secondee is an employee being transferred to another part of the same organization) until further notice.

The letter obtained by Juba Monitor also directed that NilePetsecondees affected by the NilePet decision for reshuffle and transfer, to continue with their duties in the respective employment areas andtasked DPOC with providing all the credentials for theNilePetstaff.

The letter signed by Dr. William Anyak Deng, the DG of Petroleum Authority came as a directive from Puot Kang Chol, the Minister of Petroleum “after several meetings with the NilePet management.”

The controversial transfer of the staff was also rejected by the presidents of JOCs (the joint operating companies that include DPOC, SPOC and GPOC), saying only the minister of petroleum could give them instruction to do so.

Juba Monitor for months sought statement form NilePet managing but to no avail.

An official at the department of communication and public relations with NilePet told Juba Monitor in April that the staff deployment standoff was being handled between NilePet and the Ministry of Petroleum. He declined to elaborate further.

“This thing we will not tell you anything about now because the issue is still at the ministry of petroleum.

“This is between NilePet and ministry of petroleum, they are still in discussion. We cannot tell you anything until we get information from both NilePet and the Ministry of petroleum,” he said.

He avoided several requests for an elaborative interview and kept promising to arrange with the management to respond to Juba Monitor’s questions but to no avail.

Several confidential sources within NilePet, allege thatManaging Director Bol Ring Muorwel, following his appointment in November last year, embarked on sacking and replacement of senior administrators, totaling to 14 directors and heads of department.

Juba Monitor has also learnt from several inside sources that NilePet management ordered for the deployment of security operatives to intimidate and arrest any striking staff at Dar Petroleum Operating Company offices in Juba following their opposition to the new policy.

President Kiir has since reconstituted Nilept board of Directors replacing the then chairman Nhial Deng Nhial who was a minister in his office with Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin who took over from Nhial in both the President’s office and Nilepet.

The president expanded the board to include prominent personalities to around thirteen members.