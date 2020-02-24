A BUSY WEEK THAT IT WAS

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Last week was the week which was and is to make new history in the country. My earlier prediction of being the busiest week came into being and indeed the climax came on Friday evening when at 8.00pm President Salva Kiir Mayardit through the national television issued a number of decrees dissolving the entire cabinet, advisors and appointing the four vice presidents and advisors. This is the moment the country had been waiting for. It was time for reckoning that both President Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar had promised that they will never again take this country back to war and that they were ready to form the unity government, work together and move the nation forward for the good of all citizens. A new history was written. The following day after the announcements, the swearing in of the four vice presidents took place at State House. The mood in the country everywhere was evident that at long last the much cherished and awaited peace had been brought back home to roost. Those who spearheaded this exercise stand tall among the people of this country. They deserve to be recorded in the Guinness World Records for future historical reference. The work starts now but some politicians are spending sleepless nights because they do not know what the future holds for them. I remember a word from President Kiir somewhere last week when he told politicians not to fight because some of them definitely will not be accommodated in the unity government. True the appointing authority cannot bring all politicians into the cabinet of other public services. People must understand that developing the country does not only come when one is appointed in a position. There are so many other service delivery which can be provided by those who are not lucky to get appointments. This is a collective unity government which has to bring all interested parties together. They have followings that they have to cater for. These interests should not only be pegged on being appointed. One can support his/her interest without necessarily holding an assigned position. It should be accepted that this time could not be yours but next time could be yours. This time after the formation of unity government the country has to move towards development and bring lasting peace in the nation. There is nothing better than peaceful co-existence with one another. There is nothing better than knowing that the person next you is a brother and a sister, not an enemy. We must stop being suspicious of one another and hold ourselves together well aware of the background where we have come from. This will shape our thinking into future being instead of having short memories. This time, it is time to move forward and forgive the past. It is time to unite and remain one nation and one people. This is the only way we can make it easier for the leadership to move the country forward.