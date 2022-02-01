A 29 year old man arrested over murder of his mother

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Police in Pakwach District confirmed the arrest a 29-year old man from File Village Alwi sub-county for allegedly murdering his own mother over food.

Over the weekend, Police reported that they have arrested a man for allegedly killing his mother in cold blood for denying him food that she had prepared.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, a Police Officer in Charge Pius Onegiu, Alwi said that the suspect was drunk at the time of the incident.

“According to the information we had from people on the ground indicate that he was questioned the reasons for his mother denying him food which prompted him to continuously punch the deceased.The information I got was this man asked for food but the mother denied,” Onegiu said.

He added that the woman was punched in the chest and ribs until she succumbed to injuries inflicted by his son. the suspect first ran away after realizing that he had allegedly killed his mother but returned later, leading to his arrest by the Police.

He revealed that he is a first murder case that was recorded since the beginning of this year.

“It is the first and biggest crime committed this year 2022,’’ he added.