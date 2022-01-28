jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, January 28th, 2022
News

53,220 primary candidates set to take final exams in February

Minister of General Education and Instruction, Awut Deng Achui

By Bida Elly David

The National Ministry of General Education and Instructions has announced that 53,220 primary 8 candidates would be taking their 2021 Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) examinations from 14th –February 2022 to 18th- February 2022.

Addressing media yesterday, Minister of General Education and Instruction Awut Deng Acuil and Chairperson of the National Examination Council said a total of 53,220 pupils including 31, 232 males and 21, 988 females have fully registered and are set to sit for the delayed p.8 national exams.

‘’On behalf of the South Sudan National Examinations Council and on my own behalf, I take this opportunity to inform the candidates, parents and all stakeholders that all processes of the 2021 Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) Examinations have been put in place and the examination administration dates have been fixed to commence on the 14th –Feb-2022 to 18th –Feb-2022’’. The total statistics of the candidates registered for the examinations is 53,220 where 31,232 are male and 21,988 are females,’’ she said in a news conference ministry complex.

Ms Acuil said though insecurity, Covid-19, flood in some parts of the country that resulted in the closure of schools for a long period of time, her ministry managed to register and fix the dateline for the P.8 exams.

“In spite of the security challenges, the negative impacts of Covid-19, flood in some parts of the country that resulted to the closure of schools for a long period of time, the Ministry of General Education and Instruction has been duly registered for the 2021 Certificate of Primary Examination (CPE),’’ she said.

Ms Acuil urged examination supervisors, invigilators, security and police to protect the integrity of the exams.

“I would also like to draw special attention to the supervisors, invigilators, security and police that the assessment of the Students and the integrity of the Examination processes are of great significance to South Sudan National Examinations Council. They should play a central role in helping the Council ensure that security is maintained and examinations are conducted in a fair and appropriate manner that allows candidates to sit for the examinations in a suitable environment,’’ she said.

