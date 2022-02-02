jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022
53 fresh diplomats told to protect national interest as they take oath

The newly recruited diplomats taking oath of office on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Fifty-three newly recruited diplomats have been told to protect and work hard to help in achieving the sovereign state’s goals and ambitions of the Republic of South Sudan as they took the oath of office yesterday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mayiik Ayii Deng presided over the swearing-in of the new diplomats in the ministry’s complex on Tuesday.

Speaking during the ceremony, Ayii Deng said that “It’s your responsibility to protect the interest of this republic, South Sudan, and the values of the Ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation.”

The minister also warned the diplomats against engaging in subversive political activities and urged them to remain professional and trustworthy in their service to the country.

“You should make sure to deliver best of your abilities in all times and refrain from subversive political activities, and you must remain civil, honest, and professional, in all your dealing and contact,” he said.

For his part, the Undersecretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MayenDutWoltold the diplomats that, “You will be trained on how the diplomat works, you are representing the image of South Sudan inside and outside the country.”

South Sudan maintains 24 embassies abroad as well as two consulates, while there are 23 embassies within Juba and another one additional consulate and two other representations in South Sudan.

