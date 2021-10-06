5,000 Missing South Sudanese re-united with families

By Bida Elly David

More than 5,000 missing South Sudanese citizens who were displaced as a result of the conflict in the country have been traced and reunited with families since 2018, a top International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) official said.

Pierre Dorbes, head of the ICRC delegation in South Sudan, said the charity would continue to engage with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to trace other missing persons and reunite them with their immediate families.

He stated that thousands of civilians were separated from their families after the outbreak of civil strife in South Sudan in December 2013.

“We urge the transitional government of national unity to support efforts to trace the missing people. The families who are missing their beloved ones need support specifically the elderly people,” Dorbes added.

In his part the undersecretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management,Kot Bol Nyuar said that efforts had been intensified to help locate missing persons and reunite them with next of kin.

“We are making effort to make sure all the missing persons in the country are found and reunited with their families. It is time for peace and every citizen deserves to enjoy this relative calm with their beloved ones,”

He added that more than 4,000 cases of missing persons displaced by conflict and violence were being followed up.

“The families of missing persons often experience mental and emotional trauma, hence there is need to offer them psycho-social support”, Bol said.