34 year old woman gave birth to triplets in Adjumani

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

34 years old women identified as Ms. Lulua Grace a refugee in Nyumanzi settlement Dzaipi Sub County in Adjumani district happily gave birth to triplets’ girls yesterday.

Ms Grace the mother of the triplets’ girls narrated that for her, she did not expect to give birth to triplets but by God’s luck she managed to produce them successfully and in normal delivery.

Ms Lulua further explained that all the three babies are feeling well but she is still in Adjumani hospital waiting for the official discharge from the health workers in order to allow her to go back home and look after them.

“It’s a blessing for me and my family, I have been facing a lot of challenges especially that I don’t have girls,’’ she told Juba Monitor.

Meanwhile, Ayiga Emmanuel the father of the children although the triplet’s babies are okay, there is need to support the family from the leaders and NGOs across the district because he is peasant who can only survived by digging which to him is very challenging.

“I really need help from people, I am a peasant and a refugee, ’he said.

All the three babies are having 1.5, 2.0 and 1.9 kilograms respectively.