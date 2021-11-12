3 killed, others abducted in Duk County

By Deng Ghai Deng

At least 3 children were abducted and other 3 people killed in Duk county of Jonglei state.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Chairman of Duk County Youth Association of Jonglei State Noble Leek Goi said, a group of 7 people including 4 young girls as well as a boy and a woman plus an elderly man who left Patuenoi village of Payuel Payam to Panyang Payam of Duk County fell in an ambush at the late hours of 6:00 PM.

“five children and a woman were abducted and elderly man narrowly escaped and made it safely to Panyang Payam at late hours of 6:00pm,”

He added that the youths of Duk Panyang went after the perpetrators upon hearing the news, but unfortunately found two young girls killed and managed to rescue one person. The youth were still pursuing the criminals to rescue the remaining 3 abductees. Also separate incident in the same day while a herdsman was killed in Panyang making the number of those killed to 3.

“The youths of Duk condemn in strongest terms possible the series of crimes perpetrated by Murle criminals despite the recent peace accord among the communities, should it continue like this without the intervention of the States authorities, I am afraid, the recently signed peace deal will fall,” Leek said.

However, Lokali Amae Bullen, the chief Administrator for the Greater Pibor Administrative area said he could not rule out the possibility that the assailants came from Pibor.

“I didn’t get any information. It’s the first time now to hear from you, but I cannot ignore it. I am leaving now to go to Juba because there is a peace talk between Greater Pibor and Jonglei convened by the UN. Now I will order my deputy CA to call the commissioner of Gumuruk and Commissioner of Likungule to investigate and follow up this case,” Amae said.

Chief Amae said, he has young people inside of Nanan, but he didn’t know what they were doing there. Amae called on the national government to expedite the disarmament plan in Greater Jonglei to prevent armed civilians from harming each other. He said it was probably impossible for local government authorities to control heavily armed youth in the area.