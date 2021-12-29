2021 Christmas Celebration Experiences

Christmas is a highly celebrated global event described by many social events that bring communities and people together to enjoy prayers and festivals. In South Sudan this year 2021, the markets witnessed fewer citizens’ turnout to buy clothes and food items compared to the previous years in South Sudan. This tells that 2021 is a year of economic hardships. Despite all these witnessed economic hardships, still, most of the families tried their best to enjoy the Christmas celebrations with the rest of the world.

The experiences of the 2021 celebrations of Christmas are telling the communities and the government that it is essential to know that celebrations such as those of Christmas, New Year and others normally are events for renewing faith and moving towards New Year thinking for better future plans. They should not be taken as events for high expenses because there are more expecting tasks to expend on and they are tasks that defend the future one wants either for self, family or the society at large. So, take Christmas celebrations easy and reduce too many expenses.

For the government, it is essential to chart for the civil servants’ salaries timely toward the season of Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. Before most of the civil servants have their families expecting them to contribute in creating for them an environment of happy celebration of Christmas and New Year and other similar celebrations, the role of the government in providing timely salaries for public officials towards public celebrations such as Christmas and New Year is vital for making the families of the public officials join the global communities in celebrating and expressing joy in smile faces.

Hoping that 2022 will be a year for the best success for all individuals in their various capacities across South Sudan and the globe in general.