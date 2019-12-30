jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, December 30th, 2019
HomeOpinionEditorial2020 IS APPROACHING, DO YOU HAVE A PLAN?
Editorial

2020 IS APPROACHING, DO YOU HAVE A PLAN?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical commentary

It is coming to an end, yes, I mean 2019. Unlike the previous years, there is something extraordinary about the year which will soon and irreversibly part ways with us forever, and that is that we are closing a decade. As we embark on this remarkable journey, it is in my understanding that the road has been humpy and bumpy and so much has happened. To some, it was a year that made their dreams come true while for others, all they knew was the string of miseries that placed their lives and hopes at stake. Hopefully, the beginning of the new decade shall mean a new phase in everyone’s life, either for the better or for the worse, though we all hope for the former. I do not know about you but I think my greatest plan for the coming year or decade is to do everything possible and create a better version of myself than I was in the past 10 years, I got the gold mine to make that achievable. You can do the same as well, you can be different no matter how bad your circumstances have been in 2019. I remember a friend sending me a WhatsApp message and asking a similar question I am sharing with you today. He is called Sydney, a digital marketing expert who is actually generating residual and passive income and earning living from that business. If life is all about financial success I can honestly say, Sydney is flipping the pages rightly. “Would you want to journey with me next year, Charles,” he asked. I cannot disclose how much money he makes in a month really in this column but if what he presented to me is anything to go by, partnering him is a beneficial idea. That is the rough draft of one of the things I intend to do to kick-start my journey. Of course, making Juba Monitor a bigger and better Newspaper also forms part of new plans come 2020. We were the best this year, but that is never an assurance that we are going to sit back and relax. We are going to build on from where we left and keep going the winning way.  

You Might Also Like

Editorial

CITIZENS SHOULD BE PEACE AMBASSADORS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Peace is a recipe for development and it is something most citizens yearn for. However, in some parts of the country, residents are making very little efforts in promoting peace from the local or grassroots level. Merely two days after Christmas celebration, there was a disturbing report from Gok State where five people got killed after an intense cattle raiding battle. This report, like any other tragedies related to cattle raiding, sounds normal, why? Because it has become a conventional idea that this is a normal way of solving disputes...
Editorial

GOD BLESSES HANDS THAT GIVES

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
During Christmas, we don’t only honor the birth of Jesus and all that it represents, but we celebrate the peace, joy, and love that we experience as brothers and sisters united by faith. In a special way as Christians we also reach out those who are unable to meet their needs. There are children living on the street while others are at orphanage Centres across the country. These people are vulnerable without basic needs but yet they want to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. As we continue to celebrate...
Editorial

DISHONESTY IS DETRIMENTAL TO ORGANIZATIONAL FAILURE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Dishonesty in simple terms means deceitfulness shown in someone's character or behavior. In this column, however, I focus on dishonesty within the organizational context, after a local nongovernmental organization was reported to have defaulted on the payment of services they received from a score of business personalities and companies. If this is true, the practice has to change. This organization known as Naada is reported to have dodged the payment of over 10,000 USD to a local businesswoman, whose car they hired to facilitate their organizational activities. We learned that...
error: Content is protected !!