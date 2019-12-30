2020 IS APPROACHING, DO YOU HAVE A PLAN?

Topical commentary

It is coming to an end, yes, I mean 2019. Unlike the previous years, there is something extraordinary about the year which will soon and irreversibly part ways with us forever, and that is that we are closing a decade. As we embark on this remarkable journey, it is in my understanding that the road has been humpy and bumpy and so much has happened. To some, it was a year that made their dreams come true while for others, all they knew was the string of miseries that placed their lives and hopes at stake. Hopefully, the beginning of the new decade shall mean a new phase in everyone’s life, either for the better or for the worse, though we all hope for the former. I do not know about you but I think my greatest plan for the coming year or decade is to do everything possible and create a better version of myself than I was in the past 10 years, I got the gold mine to make that achievable. You can do the same as well, you can be different no matter how bad your circumstances have been in 2019. I remember a friend sending me a WhatsApp message and asking a similar question I am sharing with you today. He is called Sydney, a digital marketing expert who is actually generating residual and passive income and earning living from that business. If life is all about financial success I can honestly say, Sydney is flipping the pages rightly. “Would you want to journey with me next year, Charles,” he asked. I cannot disclose how much money he makes in a month really in this column but if what he presented to me is anything to go by, partnering him is a beneficial idea. That is the rough draft of one of the things I intend to do to kick-start my journey. Of course, making Juba Monitor a bigger and better Newspaper also forms part of new plans come 2020. We were the best this year, but that is never an assurance that we are going to sit back and relax. We are going to build on from where we left and keep going the winning way.