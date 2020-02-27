15 child soldiers released

By Kitab A Unango

The South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) released and handed over 15 detained child soldiers to the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Commission and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in Juba.

The children aged between 16 and 18 were captured during fighting between the government forces and forces loyal to former Army Chief of Staff, General Paul Malong in Northern Bar El Ghazal in 2018.

Yesterday marked the third time SSPDF set free child soldiers captured during armed confrontations with opposition groups before and after signing of the Revitalized Peace Agreement in September 2018.

The SSPDF in Juba released two child soldiers in 2016 and in 2019 they also set free 21 others in Aweil, making the total to 38 children released so far.

Speaking during the event yesterday, Maj Gen Chapline Khamis Edward, SSPDF Head of Child Protection, said government was committed to implement the action plan signed last year to ensure no child is allowed to serve in the army.

“We want to make sure that SSPDF is really committed to the protection of the children in South Sudan. We started long time ago and we are still going on and we will not stop releasing children associated with armies until no child again is in all the armed forces in the country,” Khamis said.

Early this month, SSPDF vowed to release all children associated with armed forces and groups during the annual Red Hand Day celebration in the capital Juba.

The Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict signed on February 12, 2002 which South Sudan is a part of, bans and incriminates the use of any person under 18 years as a solider.

Since the signing of the Revitalized Peace Agreement in August 2018 to end the conflict in South Sudan, the government and UN partners including UNMISS and UNICEF have disarmed more than 1500 children from armed groups.

However, according to the National Demonization, Disarmament and Reintegration Commission (NDDRC), there is unconfirmed number of more than 19 000 child soldiers associated with armed forces and groups across the country.

Juliet Akelo, UNICEF Child specialist in her remarks during the release of the Child soldiers said UNICEF would continue to support and facilitate demobilization and reintegration of all children associated with armed groups in South Sudan.

UNMISS Chief Child Protection Officer; Alfred Arono Arono commended the government for its commitment to the implementation of the last year’s signed Child Protection action plan.

“I am very grateful to SSPDF for the commitment to respect the international law and to respect the rights of children in the country,” Arono said.