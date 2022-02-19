13 killed, 24 wounded in Unity State

By Mabor Riak

Authorities in Unity State confirmed that at least 13 were killed and 24 were wounded in an inter-communal clash between the armed youth over the cattle raid of two Counties Mayiandit and Leer of Unity State.

The clashes erupted during the cattle raids attempt in Rupnor Boma of Rubkuay Payam of Mayianndit County.

Commissioner of Mayiendit County, Dr. Gatluak Nyang said that the armed youth from Leer County attacked the cattle camp in Rupnor Boma of Rupkuay in an attempt to raid cattle on Wednesday.

“The cause of the attack was to raid cattle from Mayiendit County by youths in Rupnor Boma, but it resulted into heavy fighting which left 18 people dead.” He said.

He added that the clashes erupted, but calm has returned to the area and the general security situation is back to normal.

The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports who is a caretaker Minister of Information and communication in Unity Staterevealed that the State government will soon prepare a government delegation from Unity State to visit the scene of clashes and investigate the root causes of conflict and cattle raiding between the two counties.

“You can’t get the real truth from the authorities in the Counties, but according to the information on the ground, it is Tarir armed Youth from MayienditCounty who launched an attack on Leer cattle camp in order to recover their last month raided cattle from Leer armed youth. “He said