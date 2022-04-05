￼SECURITY-SPLM/A -IO backtracks to peace monitors

By Yiep Joseph

Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A IO) on Sunday lifted the suspension they had imposed on the peace monitors and rejoined participation in security mechanisms after reaching a deal on the unification of command forces with the incumbent government.

Over the weekend, the opposition lifted the suspension of participation in the security mechanisms immediately after they inked an agreement that guaranteed them 40 percent of the command and 60 percent for the government, a move that would pave way for the implementation of the agreement.

After a series of Dialogues between parties to the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement over the issue of Unified Command of Forces, on Sunday 3rd April 2022 parties agreed and stroked a deal to share responsibility within the unified command by 60:40 ratios for government and opposition respectively.

On the same note, the parties agreed to graduate unified forces with high expectations to release the timetable for the graduation within one week starting from the date of the signature.

According to a press release dated 3rd April, seen by Juba Monitor, SPLM/A IO lifted the suspension of participation in security mechanisms making it ready to rejoin the meetings.

“Following the signature of the agreement on Unification of the Command of forces today 3rd April 2022 in Juba, the SPLM/SPLA(IO) Leadership hereby lifts the suspension of participation of SPLM/SPLA(IO) in the meetings of security mechanisms namely JDB, JTSC, JMCC, SDSR Board, CTSAMM, SSM as well as the National Transitional Committee (NTC) and Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) with immediate effect” part of the document read.

Last month, SPLM/A IO suspended participation in the security mechanism citing several attacks on their forces at the cantonment sites by the SSPDF.

The decision was reached during SPLM/A I-O’s Political Bureau’s meeting in Juba last month where the SPLM/A IO leadership discussed and evaluated reports from the security mechanisms components and said that attacks on their forces in different parts of the country had continued unabated despite reports to the security mechanisms.



The security mechanisms comprising representatives from different parties to the 2018 peace agreement include the Joint Defense Board (JDB), Joint Transitional Security Committee (JTSC), Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC), Strategic Defense and Security Review (SDSR Board), Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM), the National Transitional Committee (NTC), and the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC).

The September 2018 revitalized peace agreement prohibits revenge, reprisal or retribution, and any kind of violation of the permanent ceasefire regardless of the circumstances. It stipulates that all parties shall refrain from offensive, provocative or retaliatory actions.