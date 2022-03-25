￼Editors urged to use social media to promote   persons with disability

By Bida Elly David

Media trainer yesterday urged editors and reporters to correctly use the social Media to gather sources of information on issues concerning persons with disability.

This came during the second day of the editors’ training on persons with disability reporting skills in Juba.

Speaking during his training session, Koang Pal the chairperson for South Sudan editors’ forum said that, accurate use of the social media platform to advocate issues concerning persons with disability through responsiveness was crucial and essential.

Social media is used positively for raising concerns on persons with disability.

He said that through the use of social media, journalists would be able to find sources of information regarding crucial matters on persons with disability.

He added, the use of social platforms such as the Facebook, twitter, Instagram, Whatsap and many others would advocate for ways to get funding.

‘’ Accurate use of the social media platform to advocate issues concerning persons with disability through responsiveness was crucial and essential, Social media is used positively for raising concerns on persons with disability but not for stereo typing’’ Koang said

He said that through the use of social media, journalists would be able to find sources of information regarding crucial matters on persons with disability.

He added, the use of social platforms such as the Facebook, twitter, Instagram, Whatsap and many others would advocate for ways to get funding.

He said that editors and reporters should ensure correct use of the social media to disseminate correct information about persons with disabilities as a way to create awareness.

He reiterated that for editors and reporters to disseminate information to the public regarding issues of persons with disability, there should be need to know what the law speaks about such people.

However, he reiterated that editors and reporters should make critical analysis on the use of social media in reporting concerns of persons with disabilities to avoid stereotyping.

‘’Editors and reporters should ensure correct use of the social media to disseminate correct information about persons with disabilities as a way to create awareness. To disseminate information to the public regarding issues of persons with disability, there should be need to know what the law speaks about such people’’ He added

However, he reiterated that editors and reporters should make critical analysis on the use of social media in reporting concerns of persons with disabilities to avoid stereotyping.

Koang underscored that the use of social media by editors and reporters would enable persons with disabilities to get opportunity access such as skills on business, wheel chairs from grants.

He underscored that journalists needed necessary preparation in order to get ready towards reporting issues regarding persons with disability.