￼DECREE-On unification expected from today

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The decree for the unification of forces is expected from today onward, according to the spokesperson of the South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF)Gen. Lul Ruai.

In an interview with Juba Monitor on phone, Ruai said that some signatories to the agreement, especially the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) are expected to submit their nominees today (Monday)

“We are waiting for the SSOA to summit its nominees tomorrow, and after that, we will be expecting the decree from Monday onward,” he said.

The common structure that was agreed upon, among the main key signatories, dividing the responsibilities ratio to 60:40 for government and opposition groups paving the way forward for the graduation of forces, has not been fulfilled.

While addressing the Peace Monitors and the partners during the National Transitional Committee meeting the SPLM/A-IO representative to the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements, Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM), Martin Gama Abuchahad called on the NTC to speed up the implementation of landmark command structure deal that was signed by the parties.

He also issued an ultimatum demanding the unification of forces to be completed by Sunday which was yesterday 10/4/2022, but the day has gone without the unification of the forces.

However, the South Sudan people’s Liberation Army in Opposition to SPLA-IO had already summited its list of nominees to President Salva Kiir to ratify the Unification of the command structure.

Meanwhile, on 9th April 2022, the Signatories to the agreement welcomed the unified command structure as agreed on by the parties and vowed to work as one army to take the country forward.