￼At least 62 motorcycles confiscated in Bor

By Jacob Bol Mayar

Traffic Police Service in Jonglei State confirmed that they have confiscated 62 motorcycles that don’t have number plates as the road accidents increase in the State.

According to Traffic Police in Jonglei, it indicates that they have recorded the highest number of road accidents in Jonglei State.

Maj. General Samuel Bidi, the Director of Traffic Police in Jonglei State said that “we carried out the operation confiscating motorcycles without number plates and people who have number plates but not attaching them to their motorcycles and the children who are riding under age of 18 years old.

“We have confiscated more than 62 motorcycles and 21 motorcycles and one triple motorbike have remained in our custody as their owners haven’t taken them. The road accident has increased daily by motorists without number plates and when they commit accidents, they will be held accountable, “

He added that the department managed to arrest two people who are riding under the age of 18 years old but “we are not going to send them to jail. We are waiting for the parents to just have a talk and we are not jailing them as the human right will be on our neck”

However, Ngong Kur, a member of the Boda-boda Youth Association said that motorbikes have been confiscated because of the issues of number plates sometimes they (traffic officers) are right but the number plates are charged at high price which most people wouldn’t afford in the current market inflation.

“the traffic charged the number plates at the price of SSP 39,000 without log book and after some time your motorbike will be confiscated for not having the lock books and people cannot afford because some people have bikes which are not for commercial uses and it can be difficult for them to afford the number plates, now most of the motorists buy their number plates from Juba which is cheaper with lock books at about SSP 28,000”. Ngong stressed

He added that traffic police should reduce the price to sync with the price in Juba so that people who are having motorbikes that are not for commercial purposes to afford them as well